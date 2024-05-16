Benin grants temporary authorization for export of Nigerien oil

On May 15, President Patrice Talon met with the Director General of CNPC, the Chinese company handling the Benin-Niger export pipeline.

Following the meeting, Benin's Energy Minister announced that Benin has granted temporary and provisional authorization for the first ship to load Nigerian oil at the Sèmè platform. This decision came after a request from Nigerien customs to participate in the loading operations.

However, this authorization does not mark the start of normal exploitation activities. The Minister emphasized that regular pipeline operations require a proper state-to-state relationship framework and mentioned the importance of reopening the Nigerien border. The first ship is expected to load within 36 hours.

The Chinese called for a meeting of the Benin-Niger inter-state committee to resolve issues. This meeting's date is yet to be set, but Benin has agreed to participate. The Chinese delegation will visit Niamey to seek support from Nigerien authorities.