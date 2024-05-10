Welcome to Africanews

Eastern Congo hit by unprecedented floods, affecting almost 500 000 - WFP

A woman reacts to discovering that members of her family have been killed in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, Congo, May 6, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Heavy rains in eastern Congo led to floods, affecting over 470,000 people, according to the World Food Program.

Overflowing rivers and lakes destroyed crops, blocked roads, and displaced villagers, with climate change cited as a cause.

One farmer told WFP that he was struggling to feed his family of six after losing his crops to floods, and was living in a temporary shelter with other families displaced by the inundation.

The WFP report said the people impacted by the floods are also vulnerable to diseases, often having no option but to wash clothes and kitchen utensils in cholera-contaminated water. In some areas, farmers are sheltering with their cattle, further increasing the risk of disease.

WFP also said that it lacked the resources needed to respond to the needs of people in areas impacted by the floods.

Africa has been hard hit by extreme weather in recent days. In Kenya, 257 were killed by flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains and 55,000 were displaced according to a government announcement Wednesday.

