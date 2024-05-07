Italy PM in Libya to sign deals part of "Mattei plan" for Africa

The Prime minister of the UN-backed government in Libya hosted his Italian counterpart, in Tripoli Tuesday (May. 7)

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and Giorgia Meloni held bilateral talks.

Meloni was accompanied by the Minister of University and Research, the Minister of Health, and the Minister of Sport and Youth who signed declarations of intent to step up cooperation.

The declarations on university cooperation and research, health, sports and youth are part of the Mattei Plan framework.

A plan sponsored by the Italian government which seeks to reduce illegal migration from Africa to Italy through economic prosperity. The plan also aims to transform Italy into a key energy supply hub.

Libya’s location on the Mediterranean, and the political chaos that followed the killing of Muammar Kadafi, have made the country a major route for migrants trying to reach Europe.

In the instability context, the country split, with rival administrations in the east and west backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.

The Libya to Italy crossing is nwo one of the most-used and dangerous routes for sea migration.

According to Italian news Agency, Agenzia Nova, Meloni will also meet with Khalifa Haftar. Libya's other strongman who virtually controls the eastern part of the country.

Before Libya and most recenty Albania, Italy, a coastal European country, sought more solidarity from fellow EU nations, mainly in vain.