Counting begins in Chad Presidential election

Counting commenced on Monday evening in Chad for a presidential election intended to mark the end of three years of military rule.

However, it evolved into an unprecedented showdown between General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, head of the junta, and his Prime Minister Succès Masra, a former opponent turned ally.

One voter, Fougap Kayap Sougou, reflected on the mood, stating, "If I was to compare it to previous elections, I think this year there is a desire for change that I’ve noticed in everyone. A lot of people have come out to vote. There is a large number of people at the polls."

The ballot featured 10 candidates, including one woman. With over 8 million registered voters in a country of more than 17 million, Chad stands as one of the world's poorest nations.

However, some observers faced accreditation challenges, with no explanation given for the refusals, according to the Citizens' Alliance for Elections, a monitoring platform, in a statement issued on Sunday.