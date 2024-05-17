Chad confirms Mahamat Idriss Déby as president

On Thursday, May 16, the Constitutional Council of Chad confirmed Mahamat Idriss Déby as the country's president with 61% of the vote, far ahead of his rivals Succès Masra and Albert Pahimi Padacké.

Mahamat Idriss Déby was declared the winner after the Council reviewed and reaffirmed vote counts, despite minor adjustments. Déby won with 61.03%, followed by his Prime Minister with 18.54%, and Padacké with 16.93%. Voter turnout was 75.78%.

Following the announcement, Succès Masra took to social media, accepting the decision and urging calm and patience among his supporters, emphasizing political solutions over further legal action.

Padacké’s campaign, represented by his director, also accepted the Council's decision, calling for unity and urging the new president to address the country's challenges.

Mahamat Idriss Déby’s camp expressed satisfaction, celebrating the election as a fulfilled promise of the transitional period.

Unlike the unrest following the provisional results announcement, which led to at least 10 deaths, Ndjamena remained calm and largely deserted after the final results. Authorities had banned celebratory gunfire, contributing to the quiet atmosphere in the capital.