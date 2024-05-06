Mozambique's ruling party names new leader ahead of elections

Mozambique’s ruling party, the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) has named relatively unknown politician, Daniel Chapo, as its new leader.

President Filipe Nyusi made the announcement on Sunday, dismissing speculation that he would stand a third time, despite the constitution limiting a president to two 5-year terms.

This means that Chapo will be the party’s presidential candidate in elections scheduled to take place in October.

Frelimo has been in power since the country gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and hopes he will help extend its rule.

Chapo’s appointment came as a surprise. He has not served in the national cabinet and his name was not on most lists of potential candidates.

The 47-year-old law graduate and former radio announcer was appointed a provincial governor in 2016. Before that, he taught constitutional law and political science.