Heavy winds and rain damage homes and cause more flooding in Tanzania

Heavy rains and strong winds have caused damage and more flooding as Cyclone Hidaya lashed Tanzania over the weekend.

A major blackout hit most of the country on Saturday as it braced for the tropical cyclone which came following weeks of flooding in the region which has left over 150 people dead.

Ferry services between Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, and Zanzibar were suspended as the cyclone approached the coast packing winds equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane.

The weather service says more than usual amounts of rainfall were recorded in coastal areas overnight Friday, and forecasters warned flooding across the region may worsen this weekend.

Heavy rain and flooding has caused chaos on the roads and for small businesses, with authorities saying more than 200 thousand people have been affected.

Hidaya is reportedly the strongest tropical cyclone ever recorded in Tanzania