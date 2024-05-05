Ethiopian Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate Easter

Ethiopia
Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia have been celebrating Easter at churches across the country.
Home to the largest Orthodox population outside Europe, they fast for 55 days prior to Easter, abstaining from meat and animal products.
On the eve of what is the country’s most celebrated religious holiday, worshippers wearing traditional white clothing attend church services lasting into the early hours of the morning.
At Kidus Gebreil Church in the capital, Addis Ababa, priests, deacons, and worshippers marked the day together on Sunday.
"We are celebrating the date our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ rose from the dead. When we say this, we are witnessing the resurrection of Jesus Christ in this service and emphasising that just as He rose from death, we believers will also rise,” said the head of the church, Megabi Hadis Leake Mariam.
During the Easter period, family members and friends travel from faraway places to be with their loved ones.
While most Western churches observed Easter on 31 March, Eastern Orthodox churches follow the older Julian calendar, marking the holiday across the world on Sunday.
01:30
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate Palm Sunday
01:09
Ethiopia, Kenya dominate Madrid marathon
01:02
Pics of the day: April 25, 2024
00:49
London Marathon: Women's-only world record, Kenyan double victory
00:59
Donors pledge $630 million for conflict-hit Ethiopia
Go to video
Hellen Obiri claims back-to-back Boston Marathon titles, leading Kenyan women's podium sweep