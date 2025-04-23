Welcome to Africanews

Cairo service honours Pope Francis' legacy

Egyptian Coptic Catholics pray during a service for late Pope Francis at Holy Virgin Mary Coptic Catholic Cathedral in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Egypt

Egyptian Coptic Catholics attended a prayer service for the late Pope Francis at the Holy Virgin Mary Coptic Catholic Cathedral on Tuesday in Cairo.

Worshippers at the cathedral remembered Pope Francis' values and his efforts to bring peace to the world. "Certainly, we believe that the Pope’s departure may be in body, but on the other hand, we believe that those who carry ideas, and that ideas never die," said Anba Basilius, Metropolitan of Minya.

Pope Francis was history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.

He died on Monday aged 88. He made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday - a day before his death - to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square, drawing wild cheers and applause.

