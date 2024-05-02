Eskom's energy availability factor and the road to stability

Welcome to Africanews

South Africa's Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, looks on during his visit to the Kusile coal-fired power plant near Emalahleni, S   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

South Africa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa recently expressed optimism about the state of Eskom's energy availability factor (EAF), citing a climb to 65 percent. This represents a notable increase from the previous week's 61 percent.

Eskom previously achieved a 70 percent EAF milestone in March 2023, shortly before issuing a dire warning of Stage 8 blackouts in the upcoming winter months. May 2023 witnessed an unprecedented level of load shedding, with a majority of days marked by Stage 5 or Stage 6 outages.

While the recent increase in EAF is indeed a positive development, Eskom's focus now shifts to maintaining and enhancing this performance. CEO Dan Marokane highlighted a renewed emphasis on maintenance, leading to improved reliability and fewer breakdowns across Eskom's generating units.

Marokane added that Eskom hopes to reduce unplanned outages across its fleet by another 1 700MW before winter.

Furthermore, the return of Medupi Unit 4, Koeberg Unit 2, and the synchronization of Kusile Unit 6 are expected to contribute an additional 2,580MW to the grid over the next six months, potentially mitigating the risk of peak load shedding.

