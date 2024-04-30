Welcome to Africanews

Niger: Former president Mohamed Bazoum's lawyers call on the state court

By Agencies

Niger

The State Court is expected to rule in about ten days on the lifting of the immunity of the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, to stand trial, particularly for "high treason."

Mohamed Bazoum's defense team urges the State Court to reopen the debate to allow the ousted president's lawyers access to the case file, communicate with their client, and prepare his defense. Since the military coup, Mohamed Bazoum has remained detained at the presidential residence in Niamey with his wife.

In their document, the lawyers cite various national and international texts ratified by Niger that "mandate strict respect for the rights of the defense." They also question, in terms of legal interpretation, the designation of "former president," which would potentially enable the lifting of his immunity: he has not completed his term, resigned, or passed away, they note.

