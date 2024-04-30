Niger: Former president Mohamed Bazoum's lawyers call on the state court

Niger
The State Court is expected to rule in about ten days on the lifting of the immunity of the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, to stand trial, particularly for "high treason."
Mohamed Bazoum's defense team urges the State Court to reopen the debate to allow the ousted president's lawyers access to the case file, communicate with their client, and prepare his defense. Since the military coup, Mohamed Bazoum has remained detained at the presidential residence in Niamey with his wife.
In their document, the lawyers cite various national and international texts ratified by Niger that "mandate strict respect for the rights of the defense." They also question, in terms of legal interpretation, the designation of "former president," which would potentially enable the lifting of his immunity: he has not completed his term, resigned, or passed away, they note.
00:54
Russian military trainers arrive in Niger as relations deteriorate with the US
Go to video
US says it has not received a formal request by Niger junta to leave military bases
Go to video
US holds out hope for partnership with Niger
01:33
U.S. relations with former key ally in African crisis region hit new low
01:57
ECOWAS lifts coup sanctions on Niger in a new push for dialogue
Go to video
ECOWAS leaders meet in bid to keep Mali, Niger and Burkina in bloc