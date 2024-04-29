Norwegian foreign minister criticizes western response to Gaza crisis

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide voiced strong criticism against certain Western nations for their inconsistent responses to violations of international law in Gaza and Ukraine.

Eide's remarks highlight a growing concern over the erosion of institutional credibility in the face of humanitarian crises.

Eide emphasized the urgent need for solidarity and decisive action to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. He condemned the hesitance of some Western countries to use the same language and level of condemnation when addressing violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza compared to situations like the conflict in Ukraine.

The minister's remarks come at a time when the Gaza crisis has reached catastrophic proportions, with a desperate need for humanitarian aid and a call for durable peace in the region. Eide stressed the importance of global cooperation and solidarity in tackling the challenges facing communities and societies affected by the conflict.

Echoing Eide's sentiments, Ethiopian Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide Mohamed emphasized the unique and dire nature of the crisis in Gaza. Mohamed called for swift action to end the humanitarian crisis and to ensure lasting peace in the region, underscoring its significance for global solidarity and cooperation.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday begins his seventh diplomatic mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began more than six months ago.

The war has ground on since Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel with little end in sight: more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed, hundreds of thousands more are displaced and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening.