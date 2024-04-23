Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria seeking $2.25 billion in World Bank loans

A man pushes a cart with jerrycans of water along the streets of Lagos, Nigeria. 05/09/2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Nigeria

Nigeria has said it is seeking up to 2.25 billion dollars in World Bank loans, in a statement by Finance Minister Wale Edun.

Speaking following the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington D.C. at the weekend, Edun said the Nigerian government is also aiming to issue diaspora bonds later this year to attract foreign exchange into the country.

The World Bank loans would comprise 1.5 billion dollars in development policy financing and 750 million dollars in programme-for-results financing.

The bank's board is expected to meet in June to approve the request, Edun said.

Nigeria has faced a foreign exchange shortage that pushed its naira currency to record lows versus the US dollar this year, though it has since rebounded.

The country is also dealing with record debt, high unemployment and large central bank financing although the finance minister said recently the government had halved federal borrowing from the central bank.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..