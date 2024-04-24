Mali's political parties appeal to Supreme Court

**A group of Malian political parties and civil society organisations appealed to the Supreme Court on Monday to annul the junta's ban on political activities. **

In a statement, the group said they are appealing to Mali's top court "with the aim of annulling the decree which they consider tyrannical and oppressive."

The ruling junta suspended all political parties and activities on April 10.

It came following a demand made on March 31 by more than 80 political parties and civil society organisations for a return to constitutional order by holding presidential elections as soon as possible.

The West African country has been under military rule since a coup in 2020, followed by a second one in 2021.

The transitional government had promised to restore civilian rule by March 2024 after elections in February this year.

However, the authorities announced in September that they would postpone elections indefinitely.