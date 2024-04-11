Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali bans political party activities as calls for elections grow

The seat of the representative of Mali stands empty during the fifth extraordinary summit in Accra, Ghana, Friday March 25, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Misper Apawu/Misper Apawu

By Africanews

Mali

Malian authorities on Wednesday issued a decree banning political party activities amid calls on the ruling army junta to organize elections.

The announcement was made by the government spokesperson on state television on Wednesday evening. Abdoulaye Maiga said the ban on political activities was made in the interest of maintaining public order. 

The statement did not specify any threats to public order emanating from political parties.

There was no indication on when the suspension would be lifted.

Mali has been under army rule since August 2020. Last September, the junta indicated it would renege on a promise to organise elections meant to bring back civilian rule this past February citing technical reasons. 

No new election promises have been made.

After the March transition deadline passed without a vote, many political parties and civil society organisations reacted by demanding elections.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..