Mali bans political party activities as calls for elections grow

Malian authorities on Wednesday issued a decree banning political party activities amid calls on the ruling army junta to organize elections.

The announcement was made by the government spokesperson on state television on Wednesday evening. Abdoulaye Maiga said the ban on political activities was made in the interest of maintaining public order.

The statement did not specify any threats to public order emanating from political parties.

There was no indication on when the suspension would be lifted.

Mali has been under army rule since August 2020. Last September, the junta indicated it would renege on a promise to organise elections meant to bring back civilian rule this past February citing technical reasons.

No new election promises have been made.

After the March transition deadline passed without a vote, many political parties and civil society organisations reacted by demanding elections.