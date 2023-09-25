Welcome to Africanews

Mali: junta announces postponement of presidential election

People gather in Bamako during Mali’s Independence Day and a march against United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). 22/09/2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
OUSMANE MAKAVELI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Mali

The ruling junta in Mali announced on Monday the postponement of presidential elections scheduled for February 2023.

In a statement, government spokesperson Abdoulaye Maïga told journalists in Bamako that the dates initially scheduled for the two rounds of voting, February 4 and 18, 2024, would be "slightly postponed for technical reasons". 

Among these technical reasons, the authorities cited factors linked to the adoption of new constitution earlier this year and the revision of electoral rolls. They also cited a dispute with French company, Idemia, which they say is involved in the census process. 

The government has said that the the new dates for the election will be announced at a later stage. 

Mali held a referendum in June, 2023, on a new constitution which strengthens the president's powers and gives pride of place to the country's military. Despite criticism of the draft constitution, the "yes" vote won, with 96.91 percent of the votes counted backing the plans.

