Rwandan president meets with UK PM at 10 Downing Street

United Kingdom
Rwandan President Paul Kagame met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday (Apr. 9).
The meeting comes amid the U.K. government's stalled plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda and reports in the British media that housing in Kigali outlined for the scheme had been sold.
Britain and Rwanda signed a deal almost two years ago that would see migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats sent to the East African country, where they would remain permanently.
The agreement has faced multiple legal challenges and a back-and-forth tussle in the British Parliament.
01:11
UK man runs the length of Africa in 10,000 miles and 352 days
01:48
Rwanda: "Never will our people be left for dead again"- Kagame
Go to video
Rwanda genocide: No fresh remark on France’s responsibility, why did the presidency backpedal?
01:13
Kagame blames world's 'cowardice' as Rwanda remembers 1994 genocide
01:56
In a reconciliation village, Rwanda is building a community out of tragedy
01:00
1994 Rwanda genocide: UN exhibit shows how “peace is our choice”