Rwandan president meets with UK PM at 10 Downing Street

Rwandan President Paul Kagame met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday (Apr. 9).

The meeting comes amid the U.K. government's stalled plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda and reports in the British media that housing in Kigali outlined for the scheme had been sold.

Britain and Rwanda signed a deal almost two years ago that would see migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats sent to the East African country, where they would remain permanently.

The agreement has faced multiple legal challenges and a back-and-forth tussle in the British Parliament.