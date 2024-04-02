After striking Iran's embassy in Syria, Israel vows to continue onslaught against 'enemies'

Israel’s defense minister said Tuesday that Israel is operating "everywhere, every day" to deter its enemies, exacting a heavy toll against them.

Yoav Gallant spoke in Jerusalem a day after a strike widely attributed to Israel killed two Iranian generals and demolished Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Gallant also warned that any attack against Israel would exact a heavy price.

“Every day we gain further evidence that we find ourselves in a multi-front war. That is both offensively and defensively. We see evidence of this every day, including over the last few days. We operate everywhere, every day, in order to prevent our enemies from gaining strength and in order to make it clear to anyone who acts against us – all over the Middle East – that the price for action against Israel will be a heavy one.”

He did not refer directly to the Syria strike and Israel has not officially confirmed that it was behind the attack.

Israel has repeatedly targeted military officials from Iran, which supports militant groups in Gaza and along its border with Lebanon. Monday’s strike in Damascus signalled an escalation after it struck an Iranian diplomatic mission.

Iran has vowed to respond to the attack. "The Islamic Republic of Iran, while reserving its rights to take countermeasures, decides on the type of reaction and punishment of the aggressor,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, in a statement quoted by the IRNA news agency.