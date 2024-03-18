All-Africa Games: Mauritius dominates cycling as Egypt collects 91 gold medals

The 13th All-Africa Games have entered their second week in Ghana. The Games are being held in the cities of Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast. They will climax on March 24.

4000 elite athletes from fifty-five African countries are taking part in the event, competing in twenty nine sports disciplines.

Egypt currently lead in the medal tally with a total of 156, 91 of which are gold. Nigeria and South Africa are second and third respectively.

Ghana, as host country, also shone in several disciplines, collecting some thirty medals so far.

Noël Tadégnon reports from Accra for Africanews