France coach Deschamps not worried about Mbappe's club future

Ahead their match against Germany, France's national coach, Didier Deschamps has given updates on the management of his captain Kylian Mbappé with PSG and the state of his banned playmaker Paul Pogba.

(Are you satisfied with Kylian Mbappé's situation at his club PSG after the unofficial announcement of his departure?)

"To be honest, I wasn't worried about whether he decided to leave now or later. That's up to him, the people who advise him and his parents, of course. Is that a good thing or not? There seem to be consequences for him too. I've had to deal with certain situations in other competitions where players had to sign contracts with certain clubs too, but I try to keep the door open. Obviously Kylian takes up a lot of space on and off the pitch. When he makes it official, things will be clear and definitive." Didier Deschamps, France head coach.

Regarding Pogba, Deschamps said he had spoken directly with him. Pogba will be out of les blues due to a four-year ban he received in February after he failed a drug test in August.

(Do you have any news about Paul Pogba? Will he be able to return to the French team?)

"Paul, yes, I've spoken to him. Obviously, it's been a very hard blow for him, both morally and psychologically. He's going to continue to put all his strength into defending himself, but obviously the judgement that has been handed down is very heavy given what he's been through. So we have to make sure that he defends himself as well as possible. He has appealed, so there will be another judgement. I don't like to take a categorical position, but I wish him all the best because, as a human being, he's a really good person, and I hope that he can rediscover the pleasure of being on the pitch and playing. After that, getting back into the French team? First of all that ( playing again) and that would be an immense pleasure for him." Didier Deschamps, France head coach.

World Cup runner-up France hosts Germany on March 23 in Lyon and Chile three days later in Marseille.