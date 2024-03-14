Nigeria reopens borders with Niger

Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria has announced the lifting of sanctions against Niger, reopening its borders with the Sahelian nation effective immediately. The decision, revealed on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, comes after calls for border reopening from Kano's governor earlier this week.

The Nigerian presidency detailed the lifting of economic sanctions, allowing for the resumption of land and air travel between the two countries. 

This move is expected to revive cross-border trade, particularly in agricultural products and livestock.

Nigeria's decision follows a recent extraordinary summit of ECOWAS heads of state in Abuja. 

While Benin promptly reopened its border after the summit, Niger has yet to formally respond to the announcement.

