Cameroon: Govt deems two opposition groups 'illegal', issues warning ahead 2025 election

The Cameroonian government has described two political groups seeking to create opposition coalitions as illegal.

A statement from the Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji on Tuesday named "The Political Alliance for Change (APC) and the Alliance for Political Transition in Cameroon (ATP) and described them as no political parties under the law.

The statement also expressed concern over "pseudo-associations ahead of the 2025 presidential election". The minister recalled that only legally recognized political parties have the right to exercise political activities at the national level and ordered the ban on any demonstration associated with these associations.

Olivier Bile, spokesperson for the APT, took note of the decision while noting confusion and exaggerations in the minister's comments while the APC dismissed the statement calling it "curious threat which indicates panic". The alliance said it was "ready to face the elections victoriously" next year.

Led by former deputy Jean Michel Nintcheu, the APC was set up in December at a congress of the leading opposition Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC), which backed Maurice Kamto for president in the 2018 ballot.

Kamto came second and called Biya's re-election a fraud. He was jailed without trial the following year, after staging peaceful protests.

The movement boycotted legislative elections in 2018 and over the next two years saw 700 of its supporters imprisoned, including Kamto.

International NGOs accuse the regime of President Paul Biya, who has ruled with for more than 41 years, of systematically suppressing opposition.