Russian and Nigerian foreign ministers hold talks in Moscow

The foreign ministers of Russia and Nigeria held talks in Moscow on Wednesday where they discussed future relations between the two countries.

Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, told his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Tuggar, that Moscow sees Nigeria as a priority partner on the African continent.

Tuggar echoed his sentiments.

"The relationship will continue to grow. We feel that we are in a right position to have a very strong strategic relationship with Russia," he said.

Lavrov also said Moscow would continue to provide assistance to the countries in the Sahara-Sahel region in order to increase their combat capability.

The cross-border region which includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, and Guinea, has been plagued by political instability for years.

In the last decade, jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State have been growing in power and influence in the region.

“Russia will provide assistance to countries of the region in increasing the combat capability of their national armed forces, security forces, and law enforcement authorities , in order to counter the threats that persist,” said Lavrov.

As Russia faces criticism over its war in Ukraine, its attempting to increase its influence in the global south. A meeting with African foreign ministers is due to take place in Sochi later this year.