Brazil's foreign minister highlights BRICS' commitment to multilateralism

BRICS foreign ministers gathered in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday for the second and final day of meetings, bringing together representatives from all 11 member states.

In a news conference following the gathering, Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira presented a statement from the BRICS presidency summarising their discussions.

He highlighted the bloc’s commitment to a more cooperative and balanced global order and the need to amplify the voice of the Global South.

Without naming the United States, ministers had voiced concerns about the rise in protectionist measures which they said were inconsistent with World Trade Organisation rules.

"It is not in the interest of Brazil or our BRICS partners to live in a fractured world. We need to strengthen multilateralism and cooperation as tools to address contemporary challenges,” said Viera.

The bloc of 11 developing nations face daunting challenges from the Trump administration’s unilateral tariffs which have raised concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Vieira said the group also discussed the role of BRICS in promoting peace, resolving conflicts peacefully, and overcoming global crises.

He said there were also statements about the need to strengthen the role of the United Nations.

“Especially highlighting the urgency of reforming the Security Council, to make it more representative, legitimate, and effective, particularly with greater participation from Africa, Asia, and Latin America."

It was the first time the expanded BRICS, comprising both the original members and new partner countries admitted in 2024, met formally as a unified group.

The bloc now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Ethiopia, and Argentina.

The ministerial meeting was in the lead-up to the 16th BRICS Summit, which will bring together the heads of state in Rio de Janeiro in July.