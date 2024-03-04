Nollywood filmmakers, fans pay tribute to deceased actor Mr Ibu

Fans, filmmakers, and industry watchers are mourning the loss of veteran actor John Okafor, famously known as Mr. Ibu.

Okafor, who had been battling illness since 2023, passed away from cardiac arrest at the age of 62 on Saturday at Evercare Hospital in Lekki, Lagos State. President Bola Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians joined industry stakeholders in mourning the beloved actor.

Despite the sadness, fans and colleagues celebrated Okafor's contributions to Nigerian cinema. Many shared cherished memories of the comic actor on social media, highlighting his irreplaceable role in the entertainment industry.

Blessing Ebigieson, National President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), expressed deep sorrow over the loss but praised Okafor's resilience. Emma Eyaba, Chairman of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) FCT chapter, emphasized Okafor's significant impact on Nollywood's growth.

Okafor's passing prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans reminiscing about his iconic performances. Born on October 17, 1961, in Enugu State, Okafor appeared in over 200 Nollywood films, including the renowned 'Mr. Ibu' series.

His legacy lives on through timeless classics like "Police Recruit" and "Ibu in Prison." Despite health challenges, Okafor remained dedicated to his craft until his passing.

In October 2023, Okafor disclosed his health struggles, which eventually led to a leg amputation in November of the same year. Throughout his ordeal, he remained hopeful and appreciative of the support from his fans and the public.

As the Nigerian film industry mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, John Okafor's impact will forever be remembered and cherished. May his soul rest in peace.