Mr Ibu's children arrested over alleged theft of medical donations

By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

The Nigerian Police, through its Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID), Alagbon, in Ikoyi, Lagos State, has confirmed the arrest of Oyeabuchi Daniel Okafor, son of comic actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu and Jasmine Chioma Okekeagwu, his adopted daughter.

The arrest is in connection with allegations that the duo unlawfully acquired access to the actor's phone and manipulated his banking details, resulting in the theft of 55 million naira ($60,700; £47,800) earmarked for Mr Ibu's medical treatment.

The money was part of funds that had been donated by fans and well-wishers for the actor's treatment, after he suffered a long illness last year, local media reports.

The family last year said that Nollywood actor had undergone five surgical procedures and had had one of his legs amputated

the authorities have recovered 50m naira, local media say, quoting the spokesperson of the police's criminal investigation department, Mayegun Aminat.

The two suspects were planning to escape to the UK, according to Ms Aminat.

A Lagos court has released the two suspects on a $56,000 bail as investigations continue. They are expected to appear in court in March for the next hearing.

