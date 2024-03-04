Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria tightens security as food theft continues amid soaring inflation

For illustration purposes: A worker in a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Semera in Ethiopia Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced Sunday (Mar. 3rd) it was increasing security at its facilities, Amid increased cases of attacks on warehouses.

The Director General of NEMA has instructed Zonal Directors and Heads of Operations to strengthen security in and around the Agency’s offices and warehouses nationwide “to forestall any breaches”.

Africa's largest economy is also the continent's most populous country.

Nigerians are living through one of the west African nation's worst economic crises in years with inflation rising to nearly 30% and the consequences of monetary policies that have pushed the Naira to an all-time low against the dollar.

One of the nation's most powerful trade unions launched protests last week demanding immediate measures to quell hunger.

In a letter to the president, it notably called for the “Opening of all food storage silos across the country,” to ensure equitable distribution.

The decision by the National Management Agency comes after residents broke into a facility in the capital Abuja to steal food items including bags of maize.

The incident reportedly went on for hours.

