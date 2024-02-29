Welcome to Africanews

US 'deeply troubled' by Ghana's anti-LGBTQ legislation

Ugandan transgender woman Pretty Peter who fled her home and country in 2019,   -  
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

Ghana

The United States expressed concern over Ghana's new law which is making identifying as LGBTQ+ illegal, saying it threatens freedoms.

The US State Department is calling for a review of the law's constitutionality, warning it could harm public health, media, and the economy.

On Thursday morning, the US embassy in Ghana also in an X post expressed similar concerns.

The law, passed Wednesday, imposes up to three years in prison for identifying as LGBTQ+ and up to five years for supporting LGBTQ+ groups.

Rights groups, including Rightify Ghana, strongly criticized the legislation, calling it regressive and a threat to LGBTQ+ rights.

UNAids executive director Winnie Byanyima said the bill, if it becomes law, could incite violence by Ghanaians against their fellow citizens.

She said that it would “obstruct access to life-saving services, undercut social protection, and jeopardise Ghana's development success".

The bill will be presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo after which he’ll have seven days to notify the speaker of parliament whether he assents to the bill or not, according to Ghana’s constitution.

