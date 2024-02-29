US 'deeply troubled' by Ghana's anti-LGBTQ legislation

Ghana
The United States expressed concern over Ghana's new law which is making identifying as LGBTQ+ illegal, saying it threatens freedoms.
The US State Department is calling for a review of the law's constitutionality, warning it could harm public health, media, and the economy.
On Thursday morning, the US embassy in Ghana also in an X post expressed similar concerns.
The law, passed Wednesday, imposes up to three years in prison for identifying as LGBTQ+ and up to five years for supporting LGBTQ+ groups.
Rights groups, including Rightify Ghana, strongly criticized the legislation, calling it regressive and a threat to LGBTQ+ rights.
UNAids executive director Winnie Byanyima said the bill, if it becomes law, could incite violence by Ghanaians against their fellow citizens.
She said that it would “obstruct access to life-saving services, undercut social protection, and jeopardise Ghana's development success".
The bill will be presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo after which he’ll have seven days to notify the speaker of parliament whether he assents to the bill or not, according to Ghana’s constitution.
