US 'deeply troubled' by Ghana's anti-LGBTQ legislation

The United States expressed concern over Ghana's new law which is making identifying as LGBTQ+ illegal, saying it threatens freedoms.

The US State Department is calling for a review of the law's constitutionality, warning it could harm public health, media, and the economy.

On Thursday morning, the US embassy in Ghana also in an X post expressed similar concerns.

The law, passed Wednesday, imposes up to three years in prison for identifying as LGBTQ+ and up to five years for supporting LGBTQ+ groups.

"I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT. The bill Parliament passed takes away not only their basic human rights but those of all Ghanaians because it undermines their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of… https://t.co/DgCJ7qkpPl — U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) February 29, 2024

Rights groups, including Rightify Ghana, strongly criticized the legislation, calling it regressive and a threat to LGBTQ+ rights.

UNAids executive director Winnie Byanyima said the bill, if it becomes law, could incite violence by Ghanaians against their fellow citizens.

She said that it would “obstruct access to life-saving services, undercut social protection, and jeopardise Ghana's development success".

The bill will be presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo after which he’ll have seven days to notify the speaker of parliament whether he assents to the bill or not, according to Ghana’s constitution.