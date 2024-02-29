Senegal: Amnesty law passed by cabinet

The cabinet of Senegal has approved an amnesty law during its session on Wednesday evening. This decision follows the proposal made last Monday during the inauguration of a national dialogue spearheaded by President Macky Sall. The dialogue aimed to address the ongoing crisis in the country triggered by the postponement of the presidential election, announced by the head of state.

President Macky Sall, affirming his commitment to resolving the crisis, announced the adoption of the general amnesty law for "incidents related to political protests" dating back to 2021. The decision comes after a period marked by protests, resulting in numerous arrests, casualties, and extensive property damage.

However, before the law can take effect, it must undergo approval by the National Assembly. No specific date for this legislative process has been announced yet. Despite its intent to foster reconciliation, the amnesty law has met with mixed reactions, facing opposition from both the opposition and the ruling coalition.

In addition to the amnesty law, President Macky Sall disclosed that he will review the report from the national dialogue during a scheduled audience on Monday, March 4.