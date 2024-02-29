Welcome to Africanews

Rigobert Song steps down as Cameroon national team coach

Cameroon

Rigobert Song, the head coach of the Cameroon national football team, has announced his departure from the role. The news was confirmed by Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot).

Song, a former captain of the Indomitable Lions, has been at the helm of the national team for almost two years. However, following Cameroon's elimination in the round of 16 by Nigeria during the recent Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) held in Côte d'Ivoire, it seems changes were deemed necessary.

Samuel Eto'o stated that Song has contributed significantly to the team, but unfortunately, the team has not met its objectives under his leadership. As a result, the executive committee of Fecafoot has decided not to renew Song's contract.

The decision to part ways with Song was further confirmed by a letter from the Ministry of Sports, dated February 28, which indicated the non-renewal of his contract. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi expressed that it was not feasible for the state, as the provider of Song's remuneration, to continue his role as manager and head coach of the Indomitable Lions.

