Gaza mourners hold funeral outside hospital for 25 killed by Israel

Mourners held funeral prayers Saturday morning outside al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza for the 25 people, including a baby, killed in a wave of devastating Israeli bombing the previous day.

Relatives lined up behind the bodies of the dead which were wrapped in white burial sheets, according to an Associated Press journalist.

A mother held her baby, killed in the airstrikes, in her arms and wept.

The bodies were taken for burial after funeral prayer.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 29,600 since the start of the war, around two-thirds of them women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

More than 69,000 Palestinians have been wounded, overwhelming the territory’s hospitals, less than half of which are even partially functioning.

This week, the US vetoed another draft resolution calling for a ceasefire, the third since October