South African boxer Dingaan Thobela, 'The Rose of Soweto,' dies aged 57

South Africa
South Africans and boxing fans are remembering Dingaan Thobela, a boxing legend who passed away at 57.
Thobela, known as "The Rose of Soweto" where he grew up, died in his Johannesburg apartment after battling an undisclosed illness. He was found by family members who couldn't reach him on the phone.
Thobela had a stellar career, competing from 1990 to 2006 and winning three world titles in two weight divisions. With 40 wins out of 56 fights, including 26 knockouts, he left a lasting mark on the sport.
Tributes poured in for Thobela, with many recalling his incredible speed, skill, and power in the ring. Advocate Ike Thamsanqa Khumalo reminisced about the memorable moments Thobela gave fans, describing some as comedic.
Go to video
Libya demands improvements after leaked photos show tiny cell of Moammar Gadhafi's son in Beirut
Go to video
Mali forces kill senior figure in Islamic State affiliate
Go to video
Bomb attack in northern Kenya kills 5 people near the border with Somalia
Go to video
President Ruto convenes special cabinet meeting as floods deaths nears 170
Go to video
Fuel shortages force UN to halt South Sudan food delivery
Go to video
Diversifying the Democratic Republic of Congo's economy