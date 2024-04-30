South African boxer Dingaan Thobela, 'The Rose of Soweto,' dies aged 57

South Africans and boxing fans are remembering Dingaan Thobela, a boxing legend who passed away at 57.

Thobela, known as "The Rose of Soweto" where he grew up, died in his Johannesburg apartment after battling an undisclosed illness. He was found by family members who couldn't reach him on the phone.

Thobela had a stellar career, competing from 1990 to 2006 and winning three world titles in two weight divisions. With 40 wins out of 56 fights, including 26 knockouts, he left a lasting mark on the sport.

Tributes poured in for Thobela, with many recalling his incredible speed, skill, and power in the ring. Advocate Ike Thamsanqa Khumalo reminisced about the memorable moments Thobela gave fans, describing some as comedic.