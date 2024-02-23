Welcome to Africanews

Football: Salah still uncertain against Chelsea

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will only be available for England's League Cup final against Chelsea at the last minute, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said on Friday.

Two other key players, striker Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, are in a similar situation due to their respective injuries ahead of Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium.

"We still have two days - so today's session and tomorrow's - and at the last minute we will check if they can be there," Lijnders told a press conference.

Salah suffered muscle fatigue and did not play in Liverpool's midweek win over Luton. He injured his hamstring during the African Cup of Nations with Egypt.

Nunez also missed Wednesday's game after being substituted at half-time in Liverpool's 4-1 win at Brentford last Saturday. Szoboszlai suffers from a hamstring problem.

