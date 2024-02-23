Football: Argentina-Nigeria match confirmed for March 26

Argentina has scheduled matches against El Salvador and Nigeria in the United States next month as part of preparations for the Copa América, replacing a tour to China canceled after Lionel Messi's absence from the match. Inter Miami pre-season in Hong Kong.

Argentina will face El Salvador on March 22 at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia and Nigeria four days later at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Argentine Football Federation announced Thursday.

Messi , Argentina's captain, will likely be with the world champions and will miss Miami's Major League Soccer match against the New York Red Bulls on March 23.

World champions Argentina were due to face Nigeria in Hangzhou and Ivory Coast in Beijing during a tour of China from March 18-26.