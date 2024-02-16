Crowded corridors in southern Gaza's Nasser hospital as Israeli troops raid

Patients in beds lined the corridors of the Nasser Medical Complex on Thursday, the main hospital in southern Gaza in Gaza in what the army said was a search for the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.

The military said it had “credible intelligence” that Hamas had held hostages at the hospital and that the hostages' remains might still be inside.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) described a "chaotic situation" in the hospital after it was shelled early Thursday, killing and wounding multiple people.

It is the main hospital in southern Gaza and Israeli fire have killed a patient and wounded six others inside the complex.

The Israeli army said it was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.

The raid came a day after the army sought to evacuate thousands of displaced people who had taken shelter at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis, the focus of Israel’s offensive against Hamas in recent weeks.

The war shows no sign of ending, and the risk of a broader conflict is growing as Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah step up attacks after a particularly deadly exchange on Wednesday.

The military said it had “credible intelligence” that Hamas had held hostages at the hospital and that the hostages' remains might still be inside.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, said forces were conducting a “precise and limited” operation there and would not forcibly evacuate medics or patients. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals and other civilian structures to shield its fighters.

A released hostage told The Associated Press last month that she and over two dozen other captives had been held in Nasser Hospital. International law prohibits the targeting of medical facilities, but they can lose those protections if they are used for military purposes.

The troops were searching several hospital buildings after ordering all medical staff and patients to move into an older building in the compound, said Shaban Tabash, a nurse at the hospital.