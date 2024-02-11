Ghana has been buzzing over the return on Feb 8 of its stolen antiques by a U.S. museum.

The looted Asante royal regalia and other objects are returning to their original place, the Manhyia Palace, after 150 years, a sharp reminder of colonial-era appropriations.

Reclaiming a cultural narrative is at stake here, and the response has been highly sentimental.

Being symbols that connect the people to their heritage, the items were welcomed with rituals and ceremonies.

The return is viewed as both a healing process and a chance for economic growth through tourism.

The repatriation of these items undoubtedly signifies a significant turning point in Ghanaian history as well as a global dialogue on cultural heritage restitution.

Experts predict it will start a global debate and inspire others to evaluate the source of their holdings.

As more of the antiques expected in the coming months, Ghana, particularly go the Ashanti Kingdom, is eager to restore its past and prestige.