AFCON: South Africa beats DR Congo to finish third

Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the hero again as South Africa beat the Democratic Republic of Congon in the Africa Cup of Nations third place play-off on Saturday night (Feb. 10).

After a goalless 90 minutes, the Bafana Bafana claimed the bronze medal beating Congo's Leopards 6-5 on penalties.

Both sides rang the changes following tough semi-finals.

They lacked clear chances during the first half. If DR Congo looked livelier after the break but wayward finishing cost them dearly.

The South AFricans also struggled to create openings until the latter stages.

DR Congo's Chancel Mbemba missed the crucial penalty kick which earned the Bafana Bafana bronze.

This is the second time that DR Congo finishes fourth in an AFCON, after 1972

It is the fourth time South Africa secures a spot on the podium since their 1996 win.