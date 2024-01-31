Iran warns war could deteriorate security of the region

War in the Middle East is not the solution, Iran's foreign minister said Sunday (Jan. 28) at a conference on foreign relations in Tehran.

The comments came as Houthi rebels in Yemen who claim they seek to stop Israel’s offensive in Gaza continue to target vessels in the Red Sea.

"Unilateralism by the West in its blind, unquestioning support for an illegitimate, apartheid and occupying regime has reverted all achievements by human beings in the field of multilateralism and international law," Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

"Since the beginning of the crisis we clearly stated that war is not the solution and that war could deteriorate the security of the region. This will harm all of us."

Fronts in the latest war in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict also include one in the West Bank and one on the border with Lebanon.

The latest violence erupted after Hamas militants carried out an attack in Israel on October 7th and murdered nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli military offensive in Gaza has killed over 26,000 Palestinians, destroying graveyards, schools, places of worship and aercheological sites.