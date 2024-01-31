AFCON 2023: All you need to know on the quater-final matches

8 teams have made it to the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

On Friday, Nigeria will play Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, at 5pm GMT.

Three hours later at 8 PM GMT, DR Congo will play Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.

On Saturday, Mali will take on host Cote d'Ivoire at the Stade de la Paix, in Bouake at 5pm GMT.

Cape Verde will play South Africa at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro at 8pm.

The 2023 AFCON has been full of upsets. All teams that reached quarter finals in the 2021 edition have been eliminated.

Nigeria beat Cameroon, Mali dominated Burkina Faso.

Senegal was toppled by host Cote d'Ivoire.

Equatorial Guinea lost to Guinea.

Egypt lost to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Morocco was stunned by South Africa. Finally, Gambia and Tunisia didn't reach the knockout stage.

The new African champions will be crowned after the 2023 AFCON final that will take place on February 11th.