The famous circus show "Alis" is touring Morocco for the first time

By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Organized by Cirque World's Top Performers, the show features a group of 24 artists from different disciplines, both on land and in the air.

Acrobats, jugglers, musicians, singers, dancers and other international artists entertain audiences of all ages for two hours in Rabat.

The show is inspired by "Alice in Wonderland".

Alis premiered in 2016 and has attracted over 330,000 spectators worldwide.

The show was also held in Marrakech from January 12 to 14 and is currently in Casablanca, from January 25 to 28.

