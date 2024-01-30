Welcome to Africanews

Indian navy rescues 19 Pakistanis from Somali pirates

Pakistani soldiers from the Pakistani warship PNS Babur carry out maneuvers in an inflatable boat,   -  
Copyright © africanews
KATHARINE HOURELD/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Somalia

India's navy successfully rescued 19 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates who had seized their fishing vessel near Somalia.

Eleven Somali pirates had taken the crew hostage on the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Al Naeemi.

The INS Sumitra navy patrol ship intercepted the hijacked vessel, ensuring the safe release of the crew and the vessel.

This marks the second anti-piracy operation by INS Sumitra within 36 hours, as they had previously rescued 17 people from another hijacked Iranian-flagged fishing vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

Concerns arise over increased vessel attacks off Somalia's coast amid recent missile attacks by Houthi fighters in the Red Sea.

