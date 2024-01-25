AFCON: teams prepare for round of 16

The Africa Cup of Nations now heads to the knockout stage after a series of uneventful matches in the group stages.

The teams in this competition were split into six groups.

Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria took the lead in Group A securing their place in the knock out qualifiers.

Group B will be represented by Cape Verde and the Pharaohs.

The defending champion Senegal lead group C while Cameroon took the second spot in the same group.

Morocco finished top of Group F with seven points, four more than Congo, which also reached the last 16. Zambia and Tanzania, with two points each, were eliminated.

Mali’s 0-0 draw with Namibia was enough to top Group E, while South Africa clinched second place on goal difference from Namibia by drawing 0-0 with Tunisia.

Mali, South Africa and Namibia all advanced to the last 16 on Wednesday when they took part in the tournament’s first goalless games.

Guinea, Namibia, Mauritania and the hosts Ivory Coast progressed as the four best third-place finishers.

Morocco’s 1-0 win over Zambia in Group F on Wednesday ensured Ivory Coast finished as the fourth-best third-place team, thus just qualifying for the knockout stage.

The next matches are as follow:

Nigeria v Cameroon

Cape Verde v Mauritania

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea

Angola v Namibia

Mali v Burkina Faso

Egypt vs D.R Congo

Senegal vs Côte d'lvoire

Morocco vs South Africa