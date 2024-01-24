Tanzania prepares for opposition protests advocating electoral reforms

Tanzania's primary opposition party, Chadema, is gearing up for widespread protests to address concerns related to proposed electoral bills, the soaring cost of living, and delays in constitutional reforms. While police in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam have granted permission for the march, they have issued warnings against violence and incitement, according to local media reports.

Chadema announced that the approved permission was secured through a consensus with the police, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring peaceful demonstrations. Scheduled for Wednesday, the protests aim to exert pressure on the government, urging swift implementation of reforms in preparation for the upcoming general election next year.

The opposition party specifically opposes three electoral bills presented in parliament last November, calling for their withdrawal on the grounds that the views of numerous stakeholders were not adequately considered.

Of particular note is that these protests mark the first mass demonstration in Tanzania since President Samia Suluhu Hassan assumed power in March 2021. She succeeded her predecessor, John Magufuli, who faced accusations of stifling dissent by instituting a ban on political rallies.

Tanzania, known for maintaining relative stability in a tumultuous region, is witnessing increased political activity in anticipation of these opposition-led protests. President Hassan, who has garnered significant local and international goodwill, is recognized for adopting a reformist political stance since taking office.