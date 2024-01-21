Chinese Vice Premier calls for solidarity among countries of the South

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong called for unity among countries in the South and vowed to conduct deeper cooperation between each other.

Speaking at a meeting of the third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China, Liu said the "collective rise" of countries in the South is “unstoppable”, but the impact of the old "international economic and political order remains".

Liu said that China is willing to work with countries in the South “in a wider scope and in more areas.”

The the Group of 77 plus China (G77+China) are gathering in Kampala, Uganda this year for a summit that aims to promote solidarity and complementarity of countries in the South.

The meeting of the G77+China is the largest coordination group of countries within the United Nations framework.

The forum is currently made up of 134 member countries – although it maintains its identity as G77+China, which was its initial number – and represents 80% of the world's population.

It is considered a powerful mechanism within the United Nations framework since it was founded in 1964.