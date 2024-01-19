Former Sierra Leone president seeks medical care in Nigeria amidst trial uncertainties

Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone's ex-president, Ernest Bai Koroma, is set to undergo medical treatment in Nigeria, despite facing allegations of involvement in a coup attempt last year.
The High Court granted him a three-month leave on Wednesday, raising widespread speculation about a potential exile arrangement.
Mr. Bai Koroma, who led Sierra Leone for 11 years until 2018, obtained permission to leave the country as he awaits his treason trial scheduled for March. Current President Julius Maada Bio succeeded him in office.
On Friday afternoon, a Nigerian presidential jet carrying the 70-year-old former president was observed departing from Freetown International Airport.
Persistent rumors suggest that a deal may have been facilitated by the West African regional bloc, Ecowas, in collaboration with the Sierra Leone government to allow Mr. Bai Koroma to relocate, potentially easing tensions stemming from the unrest in November.
The situation unfolds against the backdrop of uncertainty, with observers questioning the nature of the former president's departure and its implications for the impending legal proceedings.
