Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Former Sierra Leone president confined to home after questioning

Ernest Bai Koroma gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally of Sierra Leone's All People's Congress on March 5, 2018 in Makeni, northern Sierra Leone.   -  
Copyright © africanews
ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Sierra Leone

Former Sierra Leonean president Ernest Bai Koroma has been placed under house supervision in what the opposition say is house arrest following the recent violence.

Koroma was questioned on Monday (Dec. 11) for the third time by police in Freetown about the events of November 26, described by the authorities as an attempted coup d'état.

On Saturday, the government had announced that Mr. Koroma, who led Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018, had been placed under a regime akin to house arrest, information disputed by one of his lawyers.

Sierrra Leone's Minister of information had said that the former president had been released "on condition that he remains within the confines of his property (in Freetown) and that he receives a limited number of guests.

On Monday, a large number of police officers were deployed around his residence.

According to the Sierra Leonean authorities, some of Mr. Koroma's former guards are suspected of having taken part in the unrest of November 26.

In the early hours of that day, men attacked a military armory, two barracks, two prisons and two police stations.

The fighting left 21 people dead, 18 members of the security services and three assailants, according to the Minister of Information.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..