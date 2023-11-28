ECOWAS ready “to deploy elements” in Sierra Leone “if need be”

A delegation from the ECOWAS Commission and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was Monday (Nov. 27), by Sierra Leone's president.

The head of the Ecowas Commission Omar Alieu Touray, conveyed to President Julius Maada Bio the message of the chair of the 15-regional bloc Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"ECOWAS is ready and committed to supporting the people of Sierra Leone, including to strengthen their national security and the deployment, if need be, of regional elements,"” Touray said.

The national security advisor to the Ecowas' chair hailed the leadership of Bio and his government in stopping what he called a "very unfortunate incident."

The envoys' visit, in an apparent show of solidarity for Sierra Leone's government, follows a deadly attack that shook the capital Freetown on Sunday.

The gunmen exchanged fire for several hours with security forces.

The government attributed the attack on a military armory to "renegade soldiers".

The police promised a "reward" to anyone providing information leading to the capture of 34 fugitives.