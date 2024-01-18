AFCON 2023 - Uncertainty looms over Mohammed Kudus’ availability for Egypt match

Ghana coach Chris Hughton says he will wait until the last moment to decide whether Mohammed Kudus is fit enough to face Egypt in their potentially decisive Africa Cup of Nations match on Thursday.

Kudus, 23, joined the Ghana squad late after suffering a hamstring injury during West Ham 's 2-0 win at Arsenal in the Premier League on December 28.

Without Kudus, Ghana suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening match of AFCON 2023, leaving the team under pressure for the remainder of their matches in Group B.

Egypt were held to a 1-1 draw by Mozambique in their opening match, leading Egypt coach Rui Vitória to describe Thursday's match against Ghana at Abidjan's Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadium as " final" for his team.

Only the first two teams in each group are guaranteed to reach the round of 16.