"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" wins Emmy Award for best variety talk series

South African comedian Trevor Noah and the team for “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” received the award for outstanding variety talk series during the 75th Emmy Awards.

This year's editon was delayed because of the Hollywood strikes.

Trevor Noah honored, Monday (Jan. 15), US producer and writer Jon Stewart.

“Well, I think it's a testament to the people who helped craft the show. You know, there's no denying the genius of John Stuart that basically laid the foundation for every single Emmy winner in this category for, you know, decades, almost. It hasn't been decades. I was like 20."

"And so, I mean, if you look at that, you know, the likes of Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, who was part of the show, John Oliver, who was also part of the show. You look at all these amazing people who've come together to make this happen. I'm honestly honored that I could be part of it because, you know, clearly it was a winning formula. And clearly, you know, the person who was hosting the show was going to be somebody who adds their spin to it. But isn't that everything? And so it's amazing that I get to be a part of this journey. It feels like being part of like a, like a winning football team. And I mean football like soccer, um, where you just go like, yeah, I was I was part of that year, you know, like Pele did it in the, in the early like 70s. And then there's like the next person, the next person, the next person. And you go, well, I guess this was our year to celebrate together.”

Noah announced in December 2022 he'd leave the show after seven years hosting.

The ceremony held on the Martin Luther King holiday saw three Black actresses win major awards: including outstanding supporting actress for Ayo Edebiri, who is of Nigerian heritage.