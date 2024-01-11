Welcome to Africanews

Nigerian army arrests soldiers after viral torture video

By Rédaction Africanews

Ivory Coast

The Nigerian army has apprehended two soldiers following the emergence of a viral video depicting the alleged torture of a civilian.

In the disturbing footage, a man in military attire and another in civilian clothing repeatedly kick and whip a shirtless individual who pleads for mercy.

The army expressed "utmost dismay" over the "unprofessional conduct" displayed by the officers and has confirmed their identification and arrest.

The incident, which occurred in Rivers state, Nigeria, has ignited widespread condemnation on social media. Critics described the soldiers' actions as "highly cruel" and an "abuse of power." The army, in a statement, assured a thorough investigation, emphasizing its commitment to sanction those involved.

This incident is part of a changing trend, as the Nigerian army, under Chief Taoreed Lagbaja's leadership, aims for greater discipline and professionalism. International human rights groups have previously criticized the army for alleged rights abuses, signaling a shift toward accountability within the military.

